Kindle Paperwhite discounts come around with some frequency, but less common are deals on the Essentials bundle, which includes a USB power adapter (basically worthless) and an Amazon leather cover (worth about $30!). Right now, the bundle’s marked down to $120, which is the same price as the Kindle by itself, and you get to pick whatever color you want for the cover.