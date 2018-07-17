Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve had your eye on the excellent Galaxy S9 and S9+, Prime Day’s the day to finally pull the trigger.



You’ll still pay the standard $720 for the S9, or $840 for the S9+, but the sheer volume of bonuses Amazon’s throwing in is pretty stunning. When you buy either phone, you’ll get an Echo Spot ($100 right now, usually $130), an Echo smart speaker ($70 right now, usually $100), and a Samsung SmartThings home monitoring kit, which itself includes four smart home accessories. Even on sale, those accessories would set you back a combined $330, and you’re getting them for free with the purchase of a great phone.