It's all consuming.
Buy a DeWALT Drill Set For $109 and Never Ask to Borrow a Drill Again

Elizabeth Henges
20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit | $109 | Home Depot
Congratulations, I played myself. I posted about a really good drill deal a couple weeks ago, and never bought it despite not having a drill myself. Now I need a drill, and none of my friends have one! What are they good for, anyway? I guess I can buy myself this DeWALT drill set at Home Depot for $109 and never let anyone else borrow it.

This set comes with a drill and charger, an extra battery, and a bag to store it all in. DeWALT is a well-known tool company too, so you know you’re getting quality. Don’t be like me last time and sit on this deal!

