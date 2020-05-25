Buy a DeWALT Drill Set For $109 and Never Ask to Borrow a Drill Again

20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit | $109 | Home Depot

Congratulations, I played myself. I posted about a really good drill deal a couple weeks ago, and never bought it despite not having a drill myself. Now I need a drill, and none of my friends have one! What are they good for, anyway? I guess I can buy myself this DeWALT drill set at Home Depot for $109 and never let anyone else borrow it.

This set comes with a drill and charger, an extra battery, and a bag to store it all in. DeWALT is a well-known tool company too, so you know you’re getting quality. Don’t be like me last time and sit on this deal!