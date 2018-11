Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re expecting to see the new Sonos One drop to $175 closer to Black Friday, but if you don’t care about its built-in Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 support, you can get a free $30 Amazon gift card when you buy a couple of the old Play:1s. They sound just as good as the new model (which is to say, they sound incredible), but at a lower price.