Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut | $3 | Amazon

Time to get wine drunk and download a copy of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut by Hannah Hart. Right now, Kindle users can get the book for $3. Hopefully, this cookbook can help you cut back on buying pizza at 2 A.M., or spending $40 on UberEats to get a McFlurry and fries (me).