Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any home improvement projects on the docket, Amazon’s running a pretty great deal on power tools, today only.



$138 will get you both a 20V drill driver kit and a 20V circular saw, plus a battery that can power them both. The drill currently sells for $99 on its own, and the saw goes for $119, so this is like buying the saw and getting the drill for just $19. You can’t beat that.