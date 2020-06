12-Pack Fresh n Clean Sanitizer 8oz Bottles Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

12-Pack Fresh n Clean Sanitizer 8oz Bottles | $29 | Meh

Look, it’s hand sanitizer in the middle of a pandemic, I’m not sure what else to tell you. Protect yourself from others’ germs with a 12 pack of these 8 oz hand sanitizers at Meh, only $29. Given everything, these are bound to sell out fast. Why are you even reading this? Go and grab a set!

Advertisement

Wear a mask while you’re at it, too.