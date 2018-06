Graphic: Shep McAllister

They Honeywell Lyric might not be as well known as the Nest Learning Thermostat, or even Ecoboee’s alternatives, but you can control it with your phone or with Alexa, which is 99% of the reason you’d want a smart thermostat anyway.



It normally sells for $99, but today, Amazon’s throwing in an Echo Dot for free. That means you can change your home’s temperature without getting off the couch, or even reaching for your phone.