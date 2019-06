Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Cutter Citro Guard Candle, 6 Pack | $33 | Amazon

Summer is upon us and that means all of the disgusting bugs have crawled out of their hell holes and are here to wreak havoc. If you have any plans to spend your summer outdoors, you need to think of ways to prevent bug bites. You can grab a six-pack of Cutter Citro Guard Candles for $33 right now. Each candle burns for up to 30 hours and has real citronella oil to repel mosquitos and other flying insects.