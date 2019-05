Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you buy all of your Xbox games digitally (there’s a console just for you, now!), or only pay for the occasional DLC pack and Fortnite skins, it’s worth keeping a few bucks in your digital Xbox wallet. For a limited time, if you buy a $50 Xbox gift card directly from Microsoft, they’ll toss in a $10 bonus for free, which is nearly enough to buy yourself a copy of Stardew Valley.