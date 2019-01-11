Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s not exactly known for offering big discounts on its own games (thought eShop indies often have great sales), so you’ve got to create your own deals where you can find them. For a limited time, if you buy a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card on Newegg, they’ll toss in a bonus $10 gift card for free. If you prefer to buy your Switch games digitally, there’s no good reason not to take advantage of this deal.