It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Buy a 24-Pack of Anker AA Batteries for $7, So You Can Finally Replace the Ones From the TV Remote You Put in the Xbox Controller

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Anker AA Batteries (24-Pack) | $7 | Amazon Prime
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Anker AA Batteries (24-Pack) | $7 | Amazon Prime

So everyone in the family is on your case about why the TVs in their bedrooms aren’t working. The truth is, over the past year you’ve been popping batteries out of their remotes to replace the ones in your Xbox controller. Little did you know it would eventually catch up to you and you’d have to wind up buying batteries anyway—like these AA alkalines from Anker, which are on sale for $7 if you’re a Prime member, or 32% off! Before anyone finds out your the culprit, snap these up for Cyber Monday if you know what’s good for you.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

