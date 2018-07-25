Graphic: Amazon

Audiobooks and car rides are made for each other, which is why this latest Audible promotion makes so much sense. All you have to do is add this offer to your Amazon account, then buy one of these iOttie smartphone car mounts (starting at $20), and you’ll get two audiobooks of your choice to keep, plus a $10 Amazon credit once your 30 day Audible trial ends.



Just note that this offer is only available for new Audible subscribers, and by accepting it, your Audible membership will automatically renew at $15 per month after your 30 day trial. You’ll have to pay that $15 once to get the $10 credit, but it’s basically like getting a third Audiobook for 67% off.

Don’t need a car mount? You can also still get three months of Audible (and thus, three audiobooks of your choice) for just $5 per month, if that’s more to your liking.