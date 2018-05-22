Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s home improvement project season, so if you expect to spend some money at Lowe’s in the coming weeks and months, this deal is basically $15 for free. All you have to do is buy a $100 Lowe’s gift card from Swych, and your card will be loaded with an extra $15.



Here’s how it works:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the Lowe’s gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $100 card.

4. Use promo code Honor18 to get the $15 promotional credit.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

I recommend spending the money you saved on beer to drink while you operate dangerous power tools.