It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Buy 80 Rolls of Toilet Paper for $46, or a Bidet for $27 and Never Buy Toilet Paper Again

Ignacia
Toilet Paper (80 Rolls) | $46 | Amazon Bio Bidet Slim Edge | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Toilet Paper (80 Rolls) | $46 | Amazon
Bio Bidet Slim Edge | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Toilet Paper (80 Rolls) | $46 | Amazon

Bio Bidet Slim Edge | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Remember back in March where everyone was buying toilet paper like it was their job and it was actually going to protect them against Covid-19? Yeah, me too. Well, if you still feel like stacking up, you Amazon Commercial is offering 80 rolls of toilet paper as a part of their fall sale for $46. I don’t know what you’re going to do with 80 rolls, but I’m sure you’ll find a use for it, especially if you’re not picky about what exactly wipes your ass.

But, if you are feeling picky, Amazon is offering a Bio Bidet for a low, low $27 with a clipped coupon. Apparently you don’t need a plumber to install this bad boy and you can get dual nozzle spray options for a clean backside. Nothing more to say really. Just practice good hygiene.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

