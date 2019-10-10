It's all consuming.
Buy 50 Looping Cable Ties For $5 Now, And Thank Us Later

Shep McAllister
AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties - 8-Inch, 50-Pack | $5 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.

These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Shep McAllister
