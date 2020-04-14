It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Buy 3 Years of NordVPN at 70% off, and They'll Throw an Extra Month (or Year) In Your Basket [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Image: NordVPN
To commemorate the week of the Egg, NordVPN wants to respect your privacy by encouraging you to respect it yourself. Until EoD tomorrow, you’ll get a free month or year when you subscribe to the service for 3 years using the promo code KINJAEASTER. Better still, the 3-year membership is 70% off, so essentially you’re getting two deals for the price of one. They don’t call us Kinja Deals for nothing.

Now whether you get a month or a year at checkout is admittedly a gamble because the outcome is applied at random. To be honest, though, it’s kind of a win-win. Either way you’re getting 3 years of solace in the knowledge that your browsing habits will be kept to yourself. Dodge roll all the targeted ads and spare yourself unwanted ISP surveillance today.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

