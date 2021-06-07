Buy $25 for $22 and By That We Mean This Riot Games $25 Gift Card for Use in League of Legends or Valorant

$25 Riot Games Gift Card Graphic : Joe Tilleli

$25 Riot Games Gift Card | $22 | Eneba | Use Code: RITOPLS

This is one of those fun deals where it’s just free money. If you’re one to spend on microtransactions, you can get more bang for your buck by purchasing a $25 gift card from Riot Games for only $22 to be used as either 3 500 Riot Points in League of Legends or 2450 Valorant Points in Valorant. Go get yourself some new champions or skins.