Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is spring and you know what that means, tick season is upon us. If your pet goes outside at all, they need flea and tick prevention year-round. It is even more important during the warmer months. Right now, Chewy has a deal on the Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar. If you live in a household with a bunch of pets, you’re going to want to hop on this fast. The Soresto collar is normally $58 on Chewy ($56 if you do Autoship), but if you purchase two or more collars, you can get 10% off your purchase. The collars come in three different options for large dogs, small dogs, and cats & kittens.

The Seresto collar is great for people who have a tendency to forget when they’re supposed to administer their pet’s flea and tick prevention each month. Since the collar is meant to be worn for eight months, you can easily set a reminder that far out and remember to replace it. Which is much easier than wrangling your pet every 30 days and trying to put a little bit of goo between their shoulder blades. The Seresto collar repels and prevents fleas, ticks, flea larvae, and lice.