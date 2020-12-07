Buy 2 Next-Gen Games, Get 1 Free at Best Buy and Yes, That Includes Cyberpunk 2077

It's all consuming.
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren’t cheap. With high-end games now hitting the $70 mark, three new games will run you over $200 normally. That makes the prospect of picking up a whole batch of games on a whim feel like less of an impulse buy and more of an investment. Best Buy is currently running one of the first big next-gen promotions, which should help alleviate that problem. The retailer is doing a buy two, get one free sale on select next-gen games, which includes a few big ones. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are part of the deal, while games that feature a free next-gen upgrade like Marvel’s Avengers are eligible too. Most importantly, the offer includes pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you were planning on picking that up this week, you might want to bundle it up with a few games and pad out your library.

