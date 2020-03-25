Buy 2 Months of Sling TV Right Now, Get a Free Amazon Fire TV Stick

Pay for 2 Months, Get Amazon Fire TV Stick Free Image : Sling TV

These days, few joys exist outside of TV. Myself, I can’t help myself. I’ve been binge-watching Friday Night Lights on Starz every night until my eyes hurt. Join me, friends, and sign up for Sling TV today. P ay for 2 months upfront and you’ll be treated to a complimentary Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Whether you want to watch the news and cower in fear like the rest of us, or escape into fictitious worlds in which things are bad in different ways, Sling TV’s got you covered. Stream channels like CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, and more on virtually any smart device you’ve got lying around your house collecting dust. Or, you know, that free Fire TV Stick I told you about.