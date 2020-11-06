It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Buy Two Get One Free on Body Shop Products so Stock up on Those Winter Lotions

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsUlta Deals
60
Save
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Body Shop Products | Ulta Beauty
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Body Shop Products | Ulta Beauty
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Body Shop Products | Ulta Beauty

When I lived in London I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfume, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it make an appearance in American with a handful of stores. When it hit Ulta I was ecstatic, this great brand was now easy to access for everyone in the States. Until November 21 buy any 2 items from the brand and get one free.

Advertisement

If you don’t know where to start as there are 120 products to select from anything from the tea tree line is stellar. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($20) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face overnight and help control angry skin.

Advertisement

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($21). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. With winter well on its way stock up on these now.

G/O Media may get a commission
Better Love Rabbit Lily
Better Love Rabbit Lily

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab One of Sony's Best 75-inch 4K TVs For $948 ($550 off)

Monday's Best Deals: Sony 55" 4K Smart TV, LEGO Super Mario Sets, Echo Show 5, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Sweese Dishes, Baby Groot Succulent Planters, and More

Treblab's Top Rated Wireless Earbuds Are Only $30 for the Next Few Days

Thursday's Best Deals: Le Creuset Kitchenware, AirPods, FIFA 21, AeroGarden, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Fenty Beauty Eyeshadow, and More