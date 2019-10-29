Buy 2 Games, Get One Free (Including The Outer Worlds) on Amazon

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Buy 2, Get One Free Video Games | Amazon

Amazon’s offering a buy-two-get-one-free offer on video games. They’re calling it a buy-three, and it’s weird. Whatever.

Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.” So, um, I see an “Add to Cart” button, but whatever.

It’s oddly worded, but still a good deal especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here, including The Outer Worlds. Unfortunately, it would not let me buy three copies of Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.

Regardless, here are your options, broken down by console:



Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2

Killer Queen Black

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

Resident Evil Origins Collection - Nintendo Switch

Dragon Ball Fighterz

PlayStation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare



The Outer Worlds

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

The Last of Us

Code Vein

Devil May Cry 5

Indivisible

Apex Legends Lifeline Edition

Nier: Automata Twister Parent

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection

Truck Driver

Xbox One

Borderlands 3

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Resident Evil 2

Farming Simulator 19

No Man’s Sky

Mortal Kombat 11

Apex Legends Lifeline Edition

Hitman 2

Steven Universe: Save The Light & Ok K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Efootball Pes 2020