Buy 1 Year of EA Play for $23 and Weave It Into 4 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Like a Modern Rumpelstiltskin

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you . EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member . So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so c heck Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $23 when you use the code EAPLAYXGPU at checkout . Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game P ass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.