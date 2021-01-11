It's all consuming.
Buy 1 Year of EA Play for $23 and Weave It Into 4 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Like a Modern Rumpelstiltskin

Giovanni Colantonio
12 Month EA Play Subscription | $23 | Eneba | Use code EAPLAYXGPU
Image: Eneba
Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $23 when you use the code EAPLAYXGPU at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

