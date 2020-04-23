Butter London Gives Your Nails a Treat With 5 for $25 Minis

5 Mini Nail Lacquers MINI25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

5 Mini Nail Lacquers | $25 | Butter London | Promo code MINI25



Yesterday we walked you through how to do the perfect at-home manicure. So today we offer up an amazing deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is coveted amongst the lovers of beautified claws. With the promo code MINI25, you can mix and match any 5 mini lacquers. If I might make a suggestion, Oil Slick and Union Jack Black are personal faves and really create a look. Both edgy and classic.

Advertisement

Depending on which selections you make you could be saving a minimum of 50% but it could be up to 60%. Half price for a little self-care, not too shabby. And the wonderful folks at Butter also give you two free gifts with every purchase. Toss a few more things in and get free shipping at $40.

Advertisement