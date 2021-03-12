Bushwick Kitchen Putting Its Maple Syrup in Shampoo Bottles Is on the Level of Mad Culinary Scientist

4-Pack Bushwick Kitchen Maple Syrup Graphic : Sheilah Villari

4-Pack Bushwick Kitchen Maple Syrup | $19 | Meh

The packaging for Bushwick Kitchen’s Maple Syrup is utterly confusing. I thought for sure these were fancy artisanal shampoos as they are made in Brooklyn. But I was pleasantly surprised to find out they are actually gluten-free and p aleo-friendly maple syrups.

Once your brain processes the way they decided to bundle these, don’t judge the outside. The inside is a rich concoction of traditional amber-colored rich syrup. There are two tasty syrups to elevate every meal. First is the classic Butter Maple. This organic buttery treat does more than enhance pancakes; slather it on a slab of pork chops too . It’s a little sweet and a little salty, perfect for breakfast and dinner items. For those who need a kick to their flavoring, there are two bottles of Spicy Maple. Made from a blend of chile peppers and habanero, toss this in when roasting veggies or even when you start frying up your morning bacon. Each bottle is almost thirteen ounces of goodness right from the Catskills.

