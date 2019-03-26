Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whenever we see weighted blanket deals, they’re usually for a handful of sizes, in one (plain) design. Today though, you can save a flat 25% at checkout on a huge variety on Amazon, including lighter models meant for kids, all the way up to an unprecedented 30 pounder, many of which are available in multiple colors and patterns.



Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm. Think about the heavy lead bib they lay on your chest at the dentist. Doesn’t that make you feel weirdly nice and safe? Now imagine that, but an entire blanket, and no lead. FYI, the general recommendation is that your blanket should be about 10% of your body weight, but personally, I want mine to be capable of crushing ribs.

