15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $60 | Amazon | Promo code JZVP3EA8

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $76 | Amazon | Promo code BNV6RX8S

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code KTQ6ON3M

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

I’m not sure if you’re aware, but it’s cold as hell outside, and I can’t think of a better time for a weighted blanket. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today for the first time since the holiday shopping season, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $80. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.