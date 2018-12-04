Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Seasoned cold-climate dwellers know that it takes more than just a jacket to make it through winter. That’s where Uniqlo’s HeatTech collection comes in. The line is designed to keep you extra cozy, and today, several different items are available at a discount. On-sale hats, scarves, slippers, and gloves for both men and women are guaranteed to ensure your most vulnerable body parts are never exposed to the elements. And the ladies are lucky enough to be able to snag HeatTech base layer tops for cheaper than usual. It’s a bargain you’ll want to bundle up with.