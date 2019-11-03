It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Bundle Up With Amazon's One-Day Coat Sale

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
694
Save
Coat Sale | Amazon | Today only
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Coat Sale | Amazon | Today only

For the second straight day, Amazon’s running a slew of one-day only, pre-Black Friday apparel sales, today highlighted by this collection of discounted coats and jackets.

Advertisement

These aren’t from no-name brands either. You’ll find plenty of options from the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and more. For guys, this Tommy Hilfiger down jacket is a great deal at $53, and for women, this Calvin Klein packable walker coat has great reviews for $70. There are a lot of coats in here though, so you’ll want to check out the full sale.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Furnish Your House With This Wide-Ranging Amazon Sale
Save $8 On Anker's SoundCore 2, Which Runs For 24 Hours On a Charge
Get Your First Menlo Club Box For $30, Plus a Free Bonus Jacket, A Bonus Shirt, and More

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts