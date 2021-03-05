It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Bundle up With 20% off Huckberry's Waxed Trucker Jacket

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Save
Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry
Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry
Image: Huckberry

Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry

Finding the right jacket is no easy feat. Between all the different styles you can choose from, tricky fits, and high price tags, there’s a lot to think about before dropping a lot of cash on a coat. It won’t alleviate the woes of uncertain fits and nailing down the right jacket for your style, but a good deal can help make the decision a little easier. Through Sunday, you can get 20% off Huckberry’s flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, bringing it down to $192. It’s lined with flannel, so it’ll be extra cozy on chilly walks, and it looks stylish, too. Oh, and it’s available in nine colors, so take your pick.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`