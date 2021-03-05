Bundle up With 20% off Huckberry's Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket Image : Huckberry

Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket | $192 | Huckberry

Finding the right jacket is no easy feat. Between all the different styles you can choose from, tricky fits, and high price tags, there’s a lot to think about before dropping a lot of cash on a coat. It won’t alleviate the woes of uncertain fits and nailing down the right jacket for your style, but a good deal can help make the decision a little easier. Through Sunday, you can get 20% off Huckberry’s flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, bringing it down to $192. It’s lined with flannel, so it’ll be extra cozy on chilly walks, and it looks stylish, too. Oh, and it’s available in nine colors, so take your pick.