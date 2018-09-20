Get down with the fall and winter weather with Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down sale. Vests, jackets, and hooded parkas for men and women are all $10 off right now, and they were really affordable to begin with. I have the parka myself, and love it. Just note that these prices are only available today
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Bundle Up On the Cheap With Uniqlo's Ultra Light Down Sale
Get down with the fall and winter weather with Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down sale. Vests, jackets, and hooded parkas for men and women are all $10 off right now, and they were really affordable to begin with. I have the parka myself, and love it. Just note that these prices are only available today