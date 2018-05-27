Photo: Anker

You never want to be without the proper charging gear, and Anker’s PowerPack bundles everything you need to keep your battery out of the red when you travel.



For $50 (with promo code ANKERPP1), you get an aluminum PowerCore+ 10,050mAh battery pack, a four-port travel wall charger, and nylon-braided PowerLine+ Lightning and microUSB cables, all packaged in a premium carrying case. You’re saving a bunch of money here by bundling, even accounting for sale prices on the individual gear, and this could make a great Father’s Day gift as well.

More Deals