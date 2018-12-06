Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s bundling two Black & Decker tools that everyone should own into one affordable package. $84 gets you a 20V drill/driver with a bunch of bits (you know, the orange one that everyone owns), and a multi-purpose electric inflator, plus a battery that you can share between the two.



The inflator can fill everything from tires to pool floats to air mattresses, and will even shut itself off once it’s reached your desired PSI. It sure beats feeding quarters into the air machine at a gas station whenever your tire pressure warning light goes off.

The drill is a drill.

Today’s $84 price tag is more than $40 less than buying both tools separately, but it’s only available today.