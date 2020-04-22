Built Bar Packs Tons of Protein With Low Carbs, Try 10 for $5

Protein Bar Sample Box (10ct) | $5 | Built Bar | Use code HEALTH10
Whether you can’t find your favorite protein bars at the circus formerly known as the grocery store or you’ve grown to hate the taste of whatever you’re eating, now is a good time to consider something else. Built Bar is making it hard not to try its 100% chocolate protein bars with a coupon code that takes $10 off a sampler box. You’ll get to try ten bars for just $5 when using promo code HEALTH10. Here are all the flavors you’ll find inside:
- Double Chocolate Mousse
- Salted Caramel Chocolate
- Mint Brownie
- Orange Chocolate Creme
- Banana Chocolate Creme
- Peanut Butter
- Coconut Almond
- Banana Nut Bread
- Toffee Almond
- Peanut Butter Brownie
These bars have 15 grams of protein, four grams of sugar, and just five grams of carbs overall to keep its calorie count to a low 110. Now you don’t have to feel so guilty about giving yourself a nice mid-day fill-up.
WARNING: You’re not guaranteed to like all of them. You’re not even guaranteed to like any of them. But at $5, you have no reason not to try.