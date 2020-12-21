Build Your Studio Ghibli Library with Up to 33% off Steelbook Blu-rays

Save Up to 33% on Studio Ghibli Steelbook Blu-rays Image : Studio Ghibli

This year’s launch of HBO Max offered an easy way for North American fans to access the Studio Ghibli library, making anime classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke ready for on-demand streaming.



But if you’re more into physical media or just want reliable access to these brilliant films that is untethered to streaming deals and subscription fees, now you can save on these recent Blu-ray/DVD releases. Amazon has several Ghibli films on sale for up to 33% off each, with starkly minimal new steelbook packaging that will help them stand apart from your collection—just like the films themselves.

