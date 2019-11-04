Build Your Own Xbox One S Bundle With COD:MW, Legacy Trilogy, And Your Choice of 5 Games

Choice of Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with BONUS Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Modern Warfare Legacy Trilogy | $249-$299 | Walmart

If you’re looking to catch up on the recently-rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series, Walmart’s latest bundle may be the cheapest way to do it. For $249, you can get a 1TB Xbox One S with the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, plus a compilation pack of the original Modern Warfares 1-3.

To sweeten the deal, the console itself comes with a bundled game. The cheapest option comes with NBA 2K19, for the same $249, but you can choose from four other options, each of which add a little to the price. For an extra $29, you can get Battlefield 5, on up to recently-released Gears 5 for an extra $50. Whichever game you pick, you’ll save versus buying all the games and console separately.

