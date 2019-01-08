Photo: Massdrop

Alright, we found it. The most adorable piece of nerdy gadgetry in existence. It’s a tiny little two-key keyboard kit that you can use for programmable macros, now only $19 at Massdrop. It has customizable RGB lighting, and most importantly, allows you to swap in whatever mechanical key switches and key caps you want.



Note: It doesn’t actually come with switches or keycaps, you’ll need to provide your own. I told you it was nerdy.