Build Your Own Suit Starting at $249, Including Alterations and Tailoring

Black Friday Exclusive Sale | Suits starting at $249 | Indochino



You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.

When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.

When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.

You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.

Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.

If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.