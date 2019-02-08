CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Ultimate Starter Kit | $70 | Woot

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. But no matter how you like to tinker, today’s your lucky day.



$70 gets you a kit with a Pi 3 Model B+ with your choice of accessory kits. The Ultimate Starter Kit includes things like a breadboard, LEDs, and jumper wires if you like to tinker with electronics. The retro gaming kit, on the other hand, dispenses with the notion that you’re going to use this thing as anything other than a retro gaming console, including two SNES controllers, and SNES-themed case, and other gear you’ll need to get started. Both deals are $70, and both are only available today.