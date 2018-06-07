Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Starter Kit | $42 | Amazon | Promo code SBBRUUJ9
Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $42 with promo code SBBRUUJ9.