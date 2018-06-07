You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $42 with promo code SBBRUUJ9.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Build Your Own Retro Game Console With This $42 Raspberry Pi Kit
You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $42 with promo code SBBRUUJ9.