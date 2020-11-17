It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Build Your Own Porsche 911 in LEGO Form for Just $120—20% off the Sticker Price

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsLEGO Deals
706
Save
LEGO Technic Porsche 911 | $120 | Amazon
LEGO Technic Porsche 911 | $120 | Amazon
Image: LEGO
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 | $120 | Amazon

For many a gearhead, the Porsche 911 is the holy grail of sports cars. Between its rear flat-six engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, nigh-endless list of configurations, and interior trimmings designed for luxury, this unique vehicle packs all the bells and whistles you’ll ever need, whether in the streets or on the track. But while a new Porsche 911 would set you back about $100K, you can buy the LEGO version for 99.88% less with this $30 discount.

Advertisement

Everything you love about the 911 has been carefully recreated in this top-of-the-line LEGO brick-based replica, including the aerodynamic body, black spoked rims, fully functioning differential, realistic steering, independent suspension, and of course a six-cylinder boxer engine with working pistons. All in a 5" x 19" x 7" HLW form factor. Put the pedal to the metal on a budget in time for the holidays. Do note, however, that if you’re under 10 years old, I don’t know why you’re reading this, but LEGO says this set ISN’T for you.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Hisense 4K TVs, LEGO Technic Porsche 911, Urban Decay Makeup, Bella Air Fryer, AeroGarden Harvest Slim, Dyson V7 Fluffy, and More

Slap an Apple Watch Series 6 or SE to Your Wrist for up to $50 Less Today

Get Absolutely Mammoth-Sized Board Game Gloomhaven for $85

Upgrade Your Display to Match Your New Console: Hisense 4K Smart TVs Are up to $400 Off