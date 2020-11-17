Build Your Own Porsche 911 in LEGO Form for Just $120—20% off the Sticker Price

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 Image : LEGO

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 | $120 | Amazon

For many a gearhead, the Porsche 911 is the holy grail of sports cars. Between its rear flat-six engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, nigh-endless list of configurations, and interior trimmings designed for luxury, this unique vehicle packs all the bells and whistles you’ll ever need, whether in the streets or on the track. But while a new Porsche 911 would set you back about $100K, you can buy the LEGO version for 99.88% less with this $30 discount.

Everything you love about the 911 has been carefully recreated in this top-of-the-line LEGO brick-based replica, including the aerodynamic body, black spoked rims, fully functioning differential, realistic steering, independent suspension, and of course a six-cylinder boxer engine with working pistons. All in a 5" x 19" x 7" HLW form factor. Put the pedal to the metal on a budget in time for the holidays. Do note, however, that if you’re under 10 years old, I don’t know why you’re reading this, but LEGO says this set ISN’T for you.