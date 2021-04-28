It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Build Your Own Museum With 20% off LEGO’s 910-Piece Dinosaur Fossils Kit

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils Building Kit | $48 | Amazon
LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils Building Kit | $48 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils Building Kit | $48 | Amazon

If you’re not keen on visiting crowded museums in the coming months, why not build your very own exhibits at home? The LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils kit packs a lot of pieces into a modestly-priced set, letting you build T-Rex, Triceratops, and Pteranodon models with display stands. It also comes with paleontologist and human skeleton minifigures and accessories, and this 910-piece kit is remarkably just $48 at Amazon right now thanks to a 20% discount.

Advertisement