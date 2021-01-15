Build Your Own Home Gym With Up to 20% off Amazon Basics Fitness Gear

Save up to 20% off Amazon Basics Fitness Equipment Image : Andrew Hayward

Save up to 20% off Amazon Basics Fitness Equipment | Amazon



If being perpetually home and isolated during the pandemic has dashed your exercise habits, you are certainly not alone on that front. But it’s high time to start finding ways to stay active and healthy, even if you’re stuck in your own space most of the time.

Right now, Amazon is offering a sale on its own Amazon Basics fitness equipment, nearly all of which are affordable pieces to help augment your home setup. You can save up to 20% off pieces like ab rollers, exercise bands, jump ropes, yoga mats, a resistance parachute, and a two-pack of hand grip strengtheners.

There’s also sports equipment like a volleyball and badminton combo set as well as a five-pack of soccer balls. Check out the landing page and see if there’s anything that might help you get up and get moving again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement