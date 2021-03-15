Build Your Own Ferrari F8 Tributo or 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 in LEGO Form, $16 Each

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo | $16 | Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 | $16 | Amazon

While not even the government’s $2,000—err, $1,400 stimulus check will cover the parts to build an actual Ferrari, it’s more than enough to cover the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo set, now discounted 20% along with the 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1. Whether you’re a kid (or have one who’s interested in) learning the ropes of what it takes to get started on their first DIY project, or an adult looking for a hot new automotive trinket to display in your home office, these 250-275 piece kits are fully raceable, true-to-life replicas of two iconic sports cards, complete with their own drivers.

Each set came out as recently as last year, when LEGO Speed Champions packs saw a 25% increase in size, meaning they’re more accurate to the real thing than ever. While the Ferrari model comes in at 1" x 3" x 5" (HWD), the Audi is only slightly larger at 2" x 2" x 6". Since they’re both on sale, fans of both car brands ought to snatch up a pair before this tempting offer concludes. The last time the Audi model went on sale, around this time in February, it jumped back up to full price after just 3 days. The Ferrari, on the other hand, was only marked down for a day, back in January, until now.