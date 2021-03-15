It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Build Your Own Ferrari F8 Tributo or 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 in LEGO Form, $16 Each

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Save
LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo | $16 | Amazon LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 | $16 | Amazon
LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo | $16 | Amazon
LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 | $16 | Amazon
Image: LEGO
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo | $16 | Amazon
LEGO Speed Champions 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 | $16 | Amazon

Advertisement

While not even the government’s $2,000—err, $1,400 stimulus check will cover the parts to build an actual Ferrari, it’s more than enough to cover the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo set, now discounted 20% along with the 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1. Whether you’re a kid (or have one who’s interested in) learning the ropes of what it takes to get started on their first DIY project, or an adult looking for a hot new automotive trinket to display in your home office, these 250-275 piece kits are fully raceable, true-to-life replicas of two iconic sports cards, complete with their own drivers.

Each set came out as recently as last year, when LEGO Speed Champions packs saw a 25% increase in size, meaning they’re more accurate to the real thing than ever. While the Ferrari model comes in at 1" x 3" x 5" (HWD), the Audi is only slightly larger at 2" x 2" x 6". Since they’re both on sale, fans of both car brands ought to snatch up a pair before this tempting offer concludes. The last time the Audi model went on sale, around this time in February, it jumped back up to full price after just 3 days. The Ferrari, on the other hand, was only marked down for a day, back in January, until now.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hisense 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Hisense 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Gabe Carey

Head chef serving up content and strategy at The Inventory and Kinja Deals. Video game liker. I miss Modern Baseball.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`