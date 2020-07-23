It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsTV & Movies

Build Your Own Double Feature With Select 4K Blu-Rays in Best Buy's Two for $30 Sale

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
1.6K
2
Save
Two for $30 on Select 4k Blu-Rays | Best Buy
Two for $30 on Select 4k Blu-Rays | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Two for $30 on Select 4K Blu-Rays | Best Buy

With theaters still closed we’ve been binged Netflix and putting Disney + in overdrive. But since we are spending more quality time with each other and our streaming services why not give your bandwidth a rest for the night. Best Buy is offering two 4K Blu-Rays for $30.

Advertisement

This is a select collection but there’s are a ton of great options for double features. Make it an all DC Universe night with either Aquaman, Shazam!, Birds of Prey, or Joker. Or perhaps a night of mythical beasts is in order with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Detective Pikachu. Maybe you’re a horror buff and a spooky evening with Steven King is what you had in mind with It: Chapter Two and Doctor Sleep. Assemble the snacks, grab the blankets, power up the DVD player, and prepare for a night of wholesome cozy fun.

There’s free shipping on this deal.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free
Atlas Coffee Club