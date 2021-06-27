Build Your Home Gym With up to 50% Off These Sunny Health & Fitness Picks

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rower | $200 | Amazon

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?

If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $200.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $250 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

Or maybe you’d like to get some cardio in? Grab a Sunny Health & Fitness stationary indoor cycling bike for just $154— that’s a 30% discount. This is a great, low impact exercise machine to consider.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!

