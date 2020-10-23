Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Build Your Digital Paradise in Minecraft for Nintendo Switch, Down to $24

Quentyn Kennemer
Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) | $24 | Amazon
Screenshot: Nintendo
Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) | $24 | Amazon

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

