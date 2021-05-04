It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Build Your Own Jedi Master With This Charming LEGO Yoda Set

Sheilah Villari
Happy Star Wars Day! What better way to celebrate the force and all the goodness it contains than with a project that’s out of this world. Take 20% off this Attack of The Clones Yoda from LEGO.

LEGO has long been a perfect partner for Star Wars and created some of the most coveted collector’s pieces of any fandom. This strapping Yoda is no different. Whether you’re a mad fan or you have a loved one who is, this is a great addition to whatever you have in your arsenal from a galaxy far, far away. This Jedi Master stands over 16” tall and is made of 1,771-pieces. This Yoda has a posable head and eyebrows; this goes wonderfully with his classic furrowed brow. Even his fingers and toes are movable. He comes with his signature green lightsaber, a Minifigure, and a 3D model. This is a great gift for Rebels, young and old.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

