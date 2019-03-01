Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably got a few dozen microUSB cables tucked away in your drawers, and iPhone owners have surely stocked up on Lightning cables over the years. But if you still need to build out your USB-C to C cable collection, you’ve got two great options today.



Get five C-to-C cables from Aukey in various lengths for just $8 with promo code WDZVISHA, or for $6, you can get a trio of nylon braided 3' cables for $6 with code 3NOI29TI. Those are pretty huge discounts, so we don’t expect them to last for long.